Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2019 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Life Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 390,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $107.90.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,266,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 296,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 774,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 540,976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.