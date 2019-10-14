Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.04. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

