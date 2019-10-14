Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,257.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $34,257.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,366.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.59 or 0.02230209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.28 or 0.02716485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00682295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00635460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00057063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00444809 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,360,266 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

