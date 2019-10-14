Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Insider Acquires £12,750 in Stock

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) insider Duncan W. A. Budge bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($16.66) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

LON:LWI traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,290 ($16.86). 13,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,269.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,191.66. The stock has a market cap of $343.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lowland Investment Company plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,435 ($18.75).

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.