Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Arch Coal worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 2,710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,333,000 after buying an additional 3,207,540 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 610,471 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after buying an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,482,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $79.42. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

