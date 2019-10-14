Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as high as $24.21. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 4,068,200 shares traded.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$22.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.01%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$313,357.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,578.75. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$43,123.19.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

