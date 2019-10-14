Master Contract Token Trading Up 7.8% This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $201,146.00 and $19,924.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

