Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 30th total of 422,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MCFT traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $14.06. 280,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,429. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The company had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 262,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3,007.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

