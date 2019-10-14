Maxim Group Analysts Give Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) a $27.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAR. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $241.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

