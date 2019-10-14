MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,308. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

