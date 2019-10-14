Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is We Are One Seven LLC’s Largest Position

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Wealthcare Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $291,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 118,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,707,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $1,066.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

