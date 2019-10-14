Mixin (XIN) Market Cap Reaches $84.55 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $183.51 or 0.02193069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a market capitalization of $84.55 million and $7.29 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,749 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

