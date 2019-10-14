MonetaryUnit Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $941,926.00 and $3,888.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011975 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003123 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005039 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 150.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 171,690,610 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

