Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotype is a leader in empowering expression and engagement through a combination of type, technology and expertise. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Monotype provides customers worldwide with typeface solutions for a broad range of creative applications and consumer devices. The company’s libraries and e-commerce sites are home to many of the most widely used typefaces – including the Helvetica, Frutiger and Univers families – as well as the next generation of type designs. Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help you create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience your brand, now and in the future. Their fonts and technologies are designed to enable creative expression and give brands a distinct global voice. They are behind the text you read in newspapers and books, in the apps on your phone, in the websites you browse, on the dashboard you scan, on the goods you buy, and in the games you play. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TYPE. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Dougherty & Co cut Monotype Imaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ TYPE remained flat at $$19.84 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 8.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 57.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

