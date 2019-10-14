Morgan Stanley Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $51.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. 90,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,733. Textron has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 3,878.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Textron by 108.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 66,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 8.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,145,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 91,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.