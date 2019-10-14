MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MYR Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. 2,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,456. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

