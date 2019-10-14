N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

Shares of BWNG stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 115.90 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The company has a market cap of $330.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 2.83 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. N Brown Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.