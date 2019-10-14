National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EIF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.44.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.58 and a 1 year high of C$41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$325.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$336.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 98.92%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

