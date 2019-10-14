National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Stake Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in National General were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National General by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after acquiring an additional 332,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 2,276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 329,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National General by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,493,000 after purchasing an additional 213,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,607 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGHC. Compass Point set a $36.00 price target on National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NGHC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. 6,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,042. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.63.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $121,004.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $374,474. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

