Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NATR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 35,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.65. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

