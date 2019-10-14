Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,394. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 70.11. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

