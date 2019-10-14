New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 1,624,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $23,526,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $10,788,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 989,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

