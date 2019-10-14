Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.74.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,329,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,257. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of -0.10.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,824. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.