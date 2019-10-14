Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Update

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,060,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 30th total of 152,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on NIO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in NIO by 32.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in NIO by 50.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,709,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,863,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. NIO has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3180.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($57.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

