Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 12,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,676. Noah has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

