Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.30.

RCL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.96. 1,179,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,420,974. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

