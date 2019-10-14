Northland Securities Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) has been given a $20.00 price target by Northland Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,647. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.45. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

