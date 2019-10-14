Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 731,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,269. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,898,783.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,847,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock worth $2,079,976 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

