Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Short Interest Up 35.8% in September

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 30th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVUS shares. ValuEngine lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVUS. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 110,295 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 69,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,334. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, research analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

