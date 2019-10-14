Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Omeros stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 384,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. Omeros has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $751.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

