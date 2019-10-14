OmiseGO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.83 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00009895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Cobinhood and CoinTiger. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $115.93 million and $40.83 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, HitBTC, BitForex, Braziliex, B2BX, Bithumb, Liqui, Exmo, ZB.COM, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Independent Reserve, Mercatox, Cobinhood, COSS, Koinex, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, IDEX, BitMart, Livecoin, IDAX, CoinExchange, Tidex, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinone, CoinBene, Bancor Network, DragonEX, AirSwap, Poloniex, Crex24, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, C2CX, Gate.io, Zebpay, Coinrail, TDAX, BX Thailand, Iquant, FCoin, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ethfinex, BigONE, OTCBTC, ABCC, Coinnest, Kyber Network, DDEX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Huobi, CoinEx, Binance, Coinsuper, Ovis, TOPBTC, IDCM, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.