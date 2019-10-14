Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $380.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Omni has a total market cap of $770,056.00 and approximately $380.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00016359 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00682708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012641 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000724 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,668 coins and its circulating supply is 562,352 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

