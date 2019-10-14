Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oragenics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,692. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.