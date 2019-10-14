Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) Trading 11.7% Higher

Pengrowth Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)’s share price traded up 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 84.96% and a negative net margin of 116.16%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

