Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.84

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.84 and traded as low as $30.05. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 1,792 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,225 shares of company stock valued at $61,001 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

