Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 10.1% in September

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock remained flat at $$4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,371. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of 499.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joe Reeder purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,348.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,794 shares of company stock worth $117,719 over the last ninety days. 7.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,901 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.