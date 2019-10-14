Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 33.7% in September

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE PVL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.47%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

