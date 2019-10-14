PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,588. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.