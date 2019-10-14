Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. 6,283,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,076,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,264,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

