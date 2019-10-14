PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Kimo Akiona acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Lopez acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $49,397.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 35.1% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 610,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 64.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

AGS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 15,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $366.12 million, a PE ratio of -76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14. PlayAGS has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $29.22.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

