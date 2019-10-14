PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PLx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NASDAQ PLXP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 14,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 5.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,056.16% and a positive return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

