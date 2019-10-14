Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,214.01

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,214.01 and traded as low as $1,396.00. Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at $1,400.00, with a volume of 101,708 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,404.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, insider Peter Hames sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £420 ($548.80).

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

