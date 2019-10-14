Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 30th total of 535,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

DTIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 132,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,289. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

