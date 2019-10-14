Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Overweight

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

PUMP has been the subject of several other reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Propetro to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Propetro to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.03.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 2,010,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $947.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.61 million. Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Propetro will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

