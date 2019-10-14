Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $165.62 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $165.62 million and $21.17 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, TradeOgre and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00218038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.01042396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00043609 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,631,725,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre, QBTC, IDCM, Cryptopia, Nanex, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

