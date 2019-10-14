Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.