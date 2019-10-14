RED Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a market cap of $722,984.00 and approximately $491.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00681686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012524 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000727 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

