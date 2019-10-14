Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.19. Reitmans shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.83. The stock has a market cap of $107.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.90.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

