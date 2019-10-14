Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00218444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01041525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

