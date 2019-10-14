Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 320 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a CHF 320 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 293.29.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

